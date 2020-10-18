3 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Pittsylvania County

Three more Pittsylvania County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 53 for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, online data shows.

So far this month, 15 fatalities have been recorded from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in the local health district. There were 18 deaths amassed in September, which so far has been the deadliest month for the pandemic.

As of Sunday, 38 deaths were listed for Danville, and Pittsylvania County's toll was at 15.

The latest deaths include two women and one man. Two were in their 70s and the other was 80 or older, according to basic demographic data. The Virginia Department of Health does not comment on individual deaths, and only basic information is recorded online.

It's never clear when the deaths occurred since the health department must wait to receive the death certificate. That process can be delayed by weeks or more, officials have previously noted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 53 deaths recorded, eight are classified as probable. The health department declares a probable COVID-19 case when someone is showing the signs of the illness and had close contact with someone else who tested positive.