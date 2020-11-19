3 more Pittsylvania County residents die of COVID-19 as outbreaks increase

Three more residents of Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19, the Virginia Health Department reported Thursday morning.

One resident was over 80 and the other two were in their 70s. Two were women and the third's gender was not reported.

Beyond basic demographic information, little is publicly known about an individual when he or she dies from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The health department does not comment on individual deaths, and it's never clear when the death occurred. It sometimes takes weeks for a fatality to show up in an official database, because the VDH must wait for a death certificate to arrive before recording the information.

The deaths, just like cases, are recorded in a person's official place of residence.

The three fatalities were among 36 new deaths reported across Virginia in Thursday's dashboard update from the health department.

In all, 68 residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died from COVID-19. The majority — 37 — of those deaths were in residents over the age of 80.

Danville and Pittsylvania County combined surpassed the 3,000 mark on Wednesday for virus cases. As of Thursday there were 3,023.

