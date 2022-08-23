 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

3-year-old hit by vehicle in driveway in Pittsylvania County

  • 0

A 3-year-old was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Java community of Pittsylvania County.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the young child ran behind a vehicle backing out of a driveway in the 2500 block of Elkhorn Road, Virginia State Police reported Tuesday.

"As the vehicle started in reverse, the vehicle struck the child," Sgt. Richard C. Garletts, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, wrote in the release. "The incident occurred on private property, and the driver remained at the scene."

The 3-year-old was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. 

State police investigated because it happened on private property. 

There is no suspicion of reckless driving, therefore no charges are pending, Garletts said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentine workers hold 'funeral' for minimum wage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert