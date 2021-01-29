32 COVID-19 cases linked to three school outbreaks in Danville and Pittsylvania County

Details emerged Friday surrounding four COVID-19 outbreaks in Danville and Pittsylvania County — three in schools and one at a long-term care facility — the same day two additional virus deaths were added to the toll.
The location and caseloads for the outbreaks were revealed when a once-a-week update was posted to the health department's outbreak database. The Pittsylvania-Danville Health Department did not answer questions on the outbreaks in previous email attempts during the past week.
There are 32 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus linked across three school outbreaks.
In Pittsylvania County, an outbreak at Hurt Elementary School has 20 cases. That school switched to remote learning last week, Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones confirmed via phone Friday afternoon.
Jones noted not all of the outbreak cases were associated with students or staff members in the schools. For cases to be listed with a school outbreak, officials must determine the exposure occurred at the facility or can be linked to an exposure at the facility, according to the health department. It takes at least two exposures to define an outbreak.
Over at Gretna High School, the health department lists six cases with an outbreak reported Jan. 21, the same day Hurt Elementary noted its outbreak.
The superintendent said he wasn't at liberty to say how many students or staff members had become infected in those outbreaks. However, as of Thursday afternoon, there were 32 active cases of COVID-19 across the school system. Because that's division-wide — and there were no privacy issues — he was able to disclose the breakdown: 12 staff members and 20 students are currently infected. There are about 840 students in the system, Jones pointed out as a comparison.
“At Gretna, because of the nature of where and how it happened, we didn’t have to close even a portion of the school,” Jones said.
Going by health guidelines, depending on how an outbreak occurs, "there are different phases" of responses, he said. "You close a classroom or you close the entire school,” he provided as some of those phases.
In Danville, there are six cases associated with a Forest Hills Elementary School outbreak. Anne Moore-Sparks, a spokesperson with city schools, said last week that Forest Hills went to virtual learning on Jan. 19 and was expected to return to normal structure Monday. Moore-Sparks said she wasn't able to respond to questions from the Register & Bee by Friday afternoon.
The outbreaks reinforce a push to move to remote learning for students, Pittsylvania Education Association President Jessica Jones said Friday.
"Staff are petrified of contracting the virus despite following mitigating factors, such as mask wearing and hand washing," she wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
"With the the ongoing outbreaks, potential for more outbreaks in the future, and the potential spread of the new strains, which have been reported more severe in their impact, employees don't feel safe, particularly without a response on what is the school division's threshold for pausing in-person instruction based on the VDH and CDC metrics," she said.
Jones also pointed to the varying effects the virus has on each individual.
"Some may have a mild case while others may not," she wrote. "Taking that into consideration, along with the increasing rate of hospitalizations and lack of available hospital beds, individuals are scared that if something does happen to them or their loved ones, they will have nowhere to go and will not be able to get the care/treatment they need."
Vaccines in schools
The first clinic for teacher vaccinations will be Wednesday, Mark Jones told the Register & Bee.
“We know the importance of the vaccine for our staff,” he said noting that 1,000 workers — out of about 1,500 total — have expressed interest in receiving the COVID-19 shots.
There are only about 200 vaccines available for the first session. That number is set by the Virginia Department of Health.
Using the "guidance of the health department," he said they would decide which teachers should receive the shots first.
The school nurses are all certified to administer it.
Long-term care facilities
Piney Forest Health and Retaliation is the site of the latest COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility. As of Friday's update, the health departments list 75 cases with that outbreak, reported Jan. 18. There are no deaths reported.
An outbreak at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation first reported Nov. 18 was still listed as active Friday. There, 80 cases are linked to that outbreak, and 16 residents have died of COVID-19.
An outbreak is considered active until 28 days pass without a new infection recorded, according to the website.
A federal database shows no new virus cases among residents since Dec. 6, but employees continue to test positive. The most recent filing reports for the week of Jan. 17.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention required long-term care facilities to submit weekly reports. Those reports are later released for public view online.
For the week ending Jan. 17, one employee tested positive for COVID-19. In the Jan. 3 report, there were two positive tests for workers. In Dec. 27's report there was one worker who had a positive test.
Friday data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|3,590
|66
|195
|Pittsylvania County
|4,096
|46
|147
|Halifax County
|1,963
|51
|42
|Mecklenburg County
|1,772
|46
|72
|Henry County
|3,699
|73
|249
|Martinsville
|1,360
|36
|115
|Virginia
|497,912
|6,379
|21,241
Deaths and data
Two more Danville residents have died of COVID-19, health department data showed Friday. That brings the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's toll to 112 fatalities.
Those deaths could have happened weeks earlier because officials generally wait to receive a death certificate before logging the information into an online database.
Only basic demographic details are available when someone dies of COVID-19. The latest deaths were two men: One in his 70s and the other 80 or older.
Deaths, like cases, are assigned to a person's place of residence.
Danville and Pittsylvania County added 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the 7-day average to about 100 cases reported a day.
So far, 7,686 cases have been logged in the local district over the nearly 11-month pandemic span.