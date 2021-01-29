32 COVID-19 cases linked to three school outbreaks in Danville and Pittsylvania County

"Staff are petrified of contracting the virus despite following mitigating factors, such as mask wearing and hand washing," she wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.

"With the the ongoing outbreaks, potential for more outbreaks in the future, and the potential spread of the new strains, which have been reported more severe in their impact, employees don't feel safe, particularly without a response on what is the school division's threshold for pausing in-person instruction based on the VDH and CDC metrics," she said.

Jones also pointed to the varying effects the virus has on each individual.

"Some may have a mild case while others may not," she wrote. "Taking that into consideration, along with the increasing rate of hospitalizations and lack of available hospital beds, individuals are scared that if something does happen to them or their loved ones, they will have nowhere to go and will not be able to get the care/treatment they need."

Vaccines in schools

The first clinic for teacher vaccinations will be Wednesday, Mark Jones told the Register & Bee.

