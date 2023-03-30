A 33-year-old Dry Fork man died in a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck Tuesday evening in Pittsylvania County.

It was shortly before 6 p.m. when the Virginia State Police responded to the collision on Hutson Road, about a quarter of a mile north of Sandy Creek Road.

Police report a 2015 Chevrolet pick-up truck, driven by Brandon M. Stowe, was traveling north on Hutson Road when it crossed the center of the roadway and struck a southbound 1979 Chevrolet C70 dump truck, driven by Andrew H. Payne, 47, of Dry Fork.

Stowe died at the scene, police reported. He was wearing the shoulder belt portion of the seatbelt.

Payne wasn't hurt in the crash. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.