4 more Danville residents die from COVID-19; district toll now 144
Cases

Danville and Pittsylvania County added 83 new infections in Wednesday’s report. That increases the 7-day average to 76. Simply put, daily caseloads — while down from the post-holiday surge in January — are still higher than any point in 2020.

For the third consecutive day, the COVID-19 death toll has grown in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

Wednesday’s database update revealed four more deaths among Danville residents from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Only 34 deaths were recorded across the commonwealth Wednesday morning.

Even though the data showed up Wednesday, it’s not clear when those deaths occurred. Over the weekend, the local team with the Virginia Department of Health processed a backlog of death certificates to add 22 new fatalities to the record books.  

Another death in Pittsylvania County appeared Tuesday.

The four latest victims were two women and two men. One was in his or her 60s, and the others were 80 or older. Those general demographic details are all that’s available when someone dies of COVID-19.

Officials with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District did not respond to questions surrounding Wednesday's fatalities.

The health department assigns deaths to a person's official place of residence. The same procedure used in cases.

Of the 144 total deaths in the local district, 78 have been 80 or older. The majority — 77 — of the deaths were women.

Wednesday's data

The latest information from the Virginia Department of Health.

﻿Location Cases Deaths Hospitalized
Danville 3,945 89 211
Pittsylvania County 4,470 55 149
Halifax County 2,175 56 46
Mecklenburg County 1,878 46 74
Henry County 3,956 83 260
Martinsville 1,441 37 120
Virginia 537,319 6,932 22,470

To date there have been 8,415 COVID-19 cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County. Based on population, that is equivalent to 8.3% of local residents having contracted the virus at some point during the past 11 months.

Virginia is averaging about 3,422 daily cases. That's down from peaks in December and January but still higher than the 2,500 daily cases in late November.

Vaccines

As of late Tuesday when the data was gathered, 1,638 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County were considered fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both doses of the COVID-19 shot.

That amounts to about 1.6% of the population of Danville and Pittsylvania County, indicating a long road to achieve at least 70% immunizations that has been a target of health officials.

A total of 15,302 shots have been administered in the health district. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

