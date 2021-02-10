4 more Danville residents die from COVID-19; district toll now 144

For the third consecutive day, the COVID-19 death toll has grown in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

Wednesday’s database update revealed four more deaths among Danville residents from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Only 34 deaths were recorded across the commonwealth Wednesday morning.

Even though the data showed up Wednesday, it’s not clear when those deaths occurred. Over the weekend, the local team with the Virginia Department of Health processed a backlog of death certificates to add 22 new fatalities to the record books.

Another death in Pittsylvania County appeared Tuesday.

The four latest victims were two women and two men. One was in his or her 60s, and the others were 80 or older. Those general demographic details are all that’s available when someone dies of COVID-19.

Officials with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District did not respond to questions surrounding Wednesday's fatalities.

The health department assigns deaths to a person's official place of residence. The same procedure used in cases.

Of the 144 total deaths in the local district, 78 have been 80 or older. The majority — 77 — of the deaths were women.

