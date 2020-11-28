42% of Danville, Pittsylvania County COVID-19 deaths occur in long-term care facilities

About 16% of residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County long-term-care facilities who contracted COVID-19 in an outbreak over the past eight months died of the illness, a review of federal data shows.
At least 188 residents — spread across outbreaks at four facilities — tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Of those, 29 have died, representing 42% of the 71 total virus deaths in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
The figures were calculated from an online database maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That system, known as the National Healthcare Safety Network, was implemented in May and requires Medicare and Medicaid facilities to report COVID-19 data on a weekly basis.
The latest information available is from the week ending Nov. 15.
Virginia only reports total cases and deaths, but the federal database offers finer details.
For example, the state does not differentiate cases in residents versus staff members. Also, if there are fewer than five cases or deaths, Virginia shields that number from public view to "preserve patient anonymity," according to the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force, the group that tracks outbreaks in nursing homes.
Virginia reports new information weekly on Mondays. The CDC's database lags by a little more than a week.
The outbreaks
Four local facilities have reported outbreaks: Stratford Rehabilitation Center, Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center, Roman Eagle Memorial Home and Brookdale Danville Piedmont in Danville; and Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsylvania County.
- In two separate outbreaks, Riverside has recorded 136 cases: 92 residents and 44 staff members, CDC data shows. Fourteen of those residents died. For the week ending Nov. 15, 18 new cases were added, split evenly between residents and employees. Riverside reported no shortage of staff members in most recent filing. The first outbreak was reported July 13 and the most recent came to light Nov. 14, according to state data.
- Stratford Rehabilitation reported its outbreak on Oct. 13. There, 20 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and two have died, the CDC reports. Eight staff members also were infected with COVID-19. One new case among a resident was reported in the latest filing. Stratford also indicated no shortage of medical staff on hand.
- Chatham Health and Rehab is the only facility in Pittsylvania County to report an outbreak. There, as of Nov. 15, four residents had tested positive, along with five staff members. However, the CDC report notes that 11 residents were suspected of having COVID-19.
- Brookdale Danville Piedmont was the first facility to report an outbreak in April. At the time, Brookdale corporate spokeswoman Heather Hunter noted one person who tested positive had died, though COVID-19 had not been confirmed as the cause of death. The Virginia task force doesn't list data for that outbreak, indicating less than five cases and deaths occurred. The second outbreak was reported on Sept. 6, with five cases and no deaths. CDC data did not appear available for Brookdale.
Case demographics
The cases at the four long-term-care facilities account for only 5.7% of all recorded infections in Danville and Pittsylvania County. In general, 7.7% of those who test positive are hospitalized, but there's no data to track hospitalizations specifically linked to a long-term-care facility.
At 579 cases, local residents in their 50s represent the largest age group of those who test positive COVID-19. People in their 20s is the second-highest age group for COVID-19 cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Although only slightly more than half of the cases — 55% — in the local health district occur in women, they account for 61% of the deaths.
The majority of the deaths are in those among people 80 and older.
CDC data on outbreaks
Information based on the last data submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by long-term care facilities. (Brookdale Danville Piedmont did not appear to have data listed on the CDC's website)
|Total cases
|Residents
|Employees
|Deaths
|Riverside Health & Rehabilitation
|136
|92
|44
|14
|Roman Eagle Memorial Home
|105
|67
|38
|13
|Stratford Rehabilitation Center
|28
|20
|8
|2
|Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center
|9
|5
|5
|0
