42% of Danville, Pittsylvania County COVID-19 deaths occur in long-term care facilities

About 16% of residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County long-term-care facilities who contracted COVID-19 in an outbreak over the past eight months died of the illness, a review of federal data shows.

At least 188 residents — spread across outbreaks at four facilities — tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Of those, 29 have died, representing 42% of the 71 total virus deaths in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

The figures were calculated from an online database maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That system, known as the National Healthcare Safety Network, was implemented in May and requires Medicare and Medicaid facilities to report COVID-19 data on a weekly basis.

The latest information available is from the week ending Nov. 15.

Virginia only reports total cases and deaths, but the federal database offers finer details.

For example, the state does not differentiate cases in residents versus staff members. Also, if there are fewer than five cases or deaths, Virginia shields that number from public view to "preserve patient anonymity," according to the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force, the group that tracks outbreaks in nursing homes.

