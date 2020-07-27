43 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Monday in Danville, Pittsylvania County; Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute reports outbreak

"There are still a substantial percentage of people not wearing face coverings when out, and social distancing seems to be relaxing," Spillmann said. "For the sake of those returning to school — students, faculty, staff/teachers — it is important that we all help by engaging in the proper healthy/hygiene behaviors."

The health department is planning more community testing, "primarily focused upon aspects of the community that we were not able to do earlier," he added. There are no specific dates scheduled, Spillmann said.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said over the weekend that if COVID-19 numbers do not come down, he would take action.

"We will be watching the public health data closely over the weekend — if the numbers don't come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of the virus," Northam wrote on Twitter on Saturday. "Wear a mask and practice social distancing so we don't have to move back. Be smart and stay safe."

Northam and the Virginia Emergency Support Team are scheduled to provide updates on the state's COVID-19 response at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Richmond. The event will be livestreamed on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

As of Monday, there were 86,072 total coronavirus cases in the state, with 7,647 total hospitalizations and 2,082 total deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

