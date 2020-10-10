 Skip to main content
44-year-old Danville man dies in Friday evening crash
44-year-old Danville man dies in Friday evening crash

A Danville man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, authorities report.

It was about 8:40 when officers responded to the call on Kentuck Road in the eastern part of the city, Lt. Paul Deel with the Danville Police Department reported.

Deel said that a Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on Kentuck Road when it was "involved in a single-vehicle crash."

The only occupant, 44-year-old Born Universal King Allah, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation, and officials are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Danville police.

