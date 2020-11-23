48-year-old Danville man dies in Berry Hill Road crash

A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning claimed the life of a 48-year-old Danville man, Virginia State Police report.

The wreck happened on Berry Hill Road near Duncan Drive in Pittsylvania County at about 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from state police spokesperson Corinne Geller.

Geller reported a 2004 Volvo XC70 was traveling north through a curve in the 1200 block of Berry Hill Road when it ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

The Volvo then overturned, and the driver, Martin W. Rust, was throw from the vehicle.

Rust, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown from the scene to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Geller said. He died of his injuries later Sunday morning at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.