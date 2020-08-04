$500,000 in rental, mortgage help available for Danville residents affected by COVID-19

Not many Danville residents have taken advantage of more than $500,000 in mortgage and rental assistance available for those affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, just more than a tenth of that amount — $58,936 — has been spent by the city to help residents pay for their rent or mortgage, said Chasta White, senior account clerk with Danville's Department of Community Development.

About $517,000 is available to anyone who has lost a job, had work hours reduced or had to stay home to take care of a child out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's also available to those whose unemployment benefits have run out and still haven't found a job.

"It has to be directly related to COVID," White said of eligibility for the assistance.

The city received the Community Development Block Grant money in May from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the CARES Act.

So far, the city has mailed out 140 applications to residents who have inquired about assistance, and has also distributed applications to rental offices and property managers so they would be easily accessible for tenants, White said.

Applications were also taken to Danville Social Services, White said.