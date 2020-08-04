$500,000 in rental, mortgage help available for Danville residents affected by COVID-19

Not many Danville residents have taken advantage of more than $500,000 in mortgage and rental assistance available for those affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Monday, just more than a tenth of that amount — $58,936 — has been spent by the city to help residents pay for their rent or mortgage, said Chasta White, senior account clerk with Danville's Department of Community Development.
About $517,000 is available to anyone who has lost a job, had work hours reduced or had to stay home to take care of a child out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's also available to those whose unemployment benefits have run out and still haven't found a job.
"It has to be directly related to COVID," White said of eligibility for the assistance.
The city received the Community Development Block Grant money in May from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the CARES Act.
So far, the city has mailed out 140 applications to residents who have inquired about assistance, and has also distributed applications to rental offices and property managers so they would be easily accessible for tenants, White said.
Applications were also taken to Danville Social Services, White said.
But only about 60 households have received help from the grant money so far, she said.
"We want to make sure that members of the community who are experiencing challenges due to the coronavirus know about this program and take advantage of it," said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.
The city has a year to use the money. Whatever is not spent will be returned to HUD.
The grant money has also been spent on providing COVID-19 preparedness kits — including masks and hand sanitizer — for residents, White said.
Mayor Alonzo Jones said it's important to get the word out that the funds are available to residents in need.
"There are a lot of people in our community having difficulties with utilities and rent," he said.
White said the goal is to direct all money to to rent and mortgage payments.
"We want to use all of this money to help people stay in their homes," White said.
Larking encourages landlords and bankers to let their customers and tenants know that the money is available.
For more information about the grant money for rental and mortgage assistance, call White at (434) 799-5260 ext. 2506.
