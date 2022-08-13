500 COVID-19 deaths 'a grim reminder of the seriousness of this illness,' Pittsylvania-Danville Health District director says

Against a backdrop of normalcy — after more than two years of wrestling with a virus that's now woven in the fabric of daily life — the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reached a once unthinkable and sobering milestone this week: the death of 500 local residents from COVID-19.

Thursday marked the grim moment after two fatalities officially were recorded in the Virginia Department of Health's online database to reach the 500 mark. The first local death from the novel coronavirus happened on March 25, 2020, when a traveling musical minister from Gretna — Landon Spradlin, remembered as "a modern-day Apostle Paul" — died after a brief hospital stay.

"Five hundred deaths is a milestone none of us wants to reach," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee via email Friday. "It is a grim reminder of the seriousness of this illness and its potential grave consequences, especially for those who have not become fully vaccinated and for those not taking all available precautions."

At 43%, a majority of those who lost their lives to COVID-19 were 80 or older. The youngest were two residents in their 20s.

Only slightly more — 262 — were men. Along ethnic profiles, 70% of the virus deaths were among white residents.

"COVID-19 has not only taken a toll on hundreds throughout our community, but millions worldwide," Spillmann said. "As with each death, we at the Virginia Department of Health will continue to remain concerned until we see these deaths cease as a result of this virus."

Daily deaths have dramatically slowed this year following the overwhelming omicron wave that sent caseloads soaring to records in January. Overall, more than 21,000 Virginians have died at the hands of COVID-19.

Deaths often take weeks before finally appearing in a daily dashboard update. That's because the health department scrutinizes death certificates to ensure COVID-19 was indeed a cause.

Sovah Health is treating about a dozen COVID-19 patients between facilities in Danville and Martinsville, down from about 15 a week ago.

Danville and Pittsylvania County remain in the medium community level, a category designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's not until a locality reaches the high level — like Halifax County currently — that masking recommendations are triggered.

It's not over

"We all desperately want COVID to be over — but it isn't," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee on Friday. "Transmission rates continue to be high."

Earlier this year, the CDC moved to community levels as a way to put a local pulse on the pandemic, stepping away from the previous transmission risk. The change was the first in a line of efforts to ease precaution burdens on Americans while giving a nod to the reality that COVID-19 wasn't going away.

Based on transmission risk, nearly every area of Virginia is ranked high.

"Safe practices when in crowds and indoors still make a difference and we are still under a mask mandate at both hospitals," Gunn-Nolan explained.

"Vaccination can still help and minimize the chances of death from COVID," she said. "That really is a big deal."

Although studies show vaccines dramatically reduce the risk of severe illnesses and deaths, the health department isn't tracking "specifics such as whether the deceased was vaccinated or unvaccinated for COVID-19," spokesperson Linda Scarborough said.

Dan River Region vaccination levels only reached the halfway mark for residents and less than a one-third of those eligible have received a booster shot, according to health department data.

Misinformation

Scarborough acknowledged problems with vaccine hesitancy mainly because of the spread of falsehoods.

"Unfortunately, one of the challenges many of us encounter today is misinformation being communicated so quickly via social media platforms," she told the Register & Bee.

"Hitting 500 deaths locally is a somber reminder of the need to keep fighting," Gunn-Nolan said.

The hospital still has a mask policy because of the high level of transmission in the community.

"If you are visiting a loved one in the hospital, please remember to keep your mask on," she said. "By doing that, you are protecting your loved one, other patients and the lives of our staff."

Although the CDC scaled back some COVID-19 guidance, the Virginia Department of Health is still weighing those changes, Scarborough said.

"If you think you have been exposed to the virus or are having symptoms, we urge the public to take advantage of multiple testing opportunities," she said.

If someone tests positive, they should talk with a health care provider and take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We are in our junior year of this," Gunn-Nolan said. "It has been three long years and we have learned so much but I have to stress that the health care team is getting tired."

She urges anyone who comes into the hospital to "have compassion and support" for the entire team.