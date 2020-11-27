50th Danville resident dies of COVID-19

Danville passed yet another dismal milestone Friday morning when the health department reported the 50th city resident had died from COVID-19.
The overall death toll for the health district, including Pittsylvania County, is now 72.
The fatality — the second reported this week — revealed in Friday morning's dashboard update comes amid climbing cases and worries from local and state hospital leaders that a surge could overwhelm health care systems.
It's not clear when the latest death — a woman in her 70s — occurred. Workers with the health department must wait for a death certificate before entering information into an online database. That process sometimes takes two or more weeks.
Besides general data based on demographics, little is revealed to the public when a local resident dies of COVID-19. Deaths, along with cases, are logged in a person's official place of residence.
With accelerating cases in the region, Sovah Health leaders issued a statement earlier this week warning residents to continue to take COVID-19 precautions seriously, essentially saying the future of the pandemic is in the hands of the public.
Support Local Journalism
A "surge and prevalence of COVID-19 has the potential to overwhelm" the local hospitals, the statement said.
Sovah Health reported Wednesday that 25 patients who have tested positive are being treated at its Danville campus; another 20 positive patients are in its Martinsville facility.
This marks an increase from the number of hospitalizations reported two weeks ago.
Up to 40% of people who have the illness caused by the novel coronavirus show few or no symptoms, the hospital reported. That means residents who appear well are actually spreading the virus, a major concern for those who ventured to family Thanksgiving gatherings.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 40 new cases on Friday morning. Danville has recorded 1,597 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus over the last eight months; Pittsylvania County has reached 1,701.
The local district is adding about 34 new cases a day, data shows. The average was 25 just seven days ago.
Also on the rise is the positivity rate, now at 9.6%. That figure represents the percent of positive results from the overall number of tests administered. An increase of the percent positive rate can sometimes indicate larger community spread of the virus.
COVID-19 data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Danville
|1,597
|50
|Pittsylvania County
|1,701
|22
|Halifax County
|800
|16
|Mecklenburg County
|998
|36
|Henry County
|1,873
|41
|Martinsville
|691
|24
|Virginia
|230,444
|4044
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.