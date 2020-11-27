50th Danville resident dies of COVID-19

Sovah Health reported Wednesday that 25 patients who have tested positive are being treated at its Danville campus; another 20 positive patients are in its Martinsville facility.

This marks an increase from the number of hospitalizations reported two weeks ago.

Up to 40% of people who have the illness caused by the novel coronavirus show few or no symptoms, the hospital reported. That means residents who appear well are actually spreading the virus, a major concern for those who ventured to family Thanksgiving gatherings.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 40 new cases on Friday morning. Danville has recorded 1,597 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus over the last eight months; Pittsylvania County has reached 1,701.

The local district is adding about 34 new cases a day, data shows. The average was 25 just seven days ago.

Also on the rise is the positivity rate, now at 9.6%. That figure represents the percent of positive results from the overall number of tests administered. An increase of the percent positive rate can sometimes indicate larger community spread of the virus.