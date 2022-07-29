52-unit apartment complex for seniors to be constructed in Danville

A new 52-unit apartment complex for seniors is in the works for Danville, thanks to low-income housing tax credits.

The Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority announced the project — in a partnership with Landmark Asset Services — this week.

Landmark will develop the units on property near Jones Crossing, a news release reported. The company has completed about 85 developments in nine states using the same low-income housing tax credits.

“We feel honored to be a part of this transformational project, and we look forward to providing these new homes to the community’s most vulnerable seniors," Sam Sari, vice president of Landmark, said in a prepared statement. "Many thanks to DRHA, the City of Danville, and Virginia Housing for making this possible.”

Larissa Deedrich, the CEO and executive director of Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority, hopes this project will offset the loss of senior housing at Dan River Crossing.

Before changing hands following a foreclosure, the previous owner of Dan River Crossing had 60 of the 74 units there designated under the federal low-income housing tax credit program, Kyla Goldsmith-Ray, a spokesperson with Virginia Housing, told the Register & Bee last month. Incomes for tenants in those units could not exceed a designated amount, which is typically a percentage of the area median income, Goldsmith-Ray said.

“In the case of Dan River Crossing, the original owner applied for low-income housing tax credits via a competitive program administered by Virginia Housing and were awarded the credits, which were then used as equity coupled with a Virginia Housing loan to purchase, then rehabilitate the property,” Goldsmith-Ray said.

The program is a federal subsidy used to finance construction or rehabilitation of affordable rental housing and was created as an incentive for private developers and investors to provide more low-income housing, she said.

But the mortgage loan on the property went into default due to nonpayment, and the property was sold to Bridge Street Properties.

The new project near Jones Crossing will feature 34 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom apartments. To help save on utility payments, the units will be highly energy efficient, the release stated.

Tailored specifically for seniors, the floor plans will be designed for one-level living and will meet Virginia Housing’s Universal Design Standards, which means the units will be designed to "promote aging in place," the release stated. There also will be a fully accessible elevator.

“This housing opportunity would not be possible without the support of the City of Danville, the DRHA commissioners, Virginia Housing, and the surrounding community," Deedrich said. "These homes will be an amazing opportunity for seniors to enjoy a quiet peaceful community that is affordable and attractive.