54-year-old Ringgold woman needs a double-lung transplant because of rare chronic lung disease

"They have no idea how I got it," said Barker, who added that she has never smoked or taken drugs.

That's when she was told she needed to replace both lungs.

"I said, 'What?'" Barker recalled. "To say we were blindsided would be an understatement."

Now she is going through the lengthy, phased process of getting her name entered on a waitlist for an organ transplant.

Barker's husband, Kevin, recalled hearing about the diagnosis and his wife's situation. He was at work at UPS.

"That was kind of a kick in the gut," Barker said during an interview at their Hillside Road home in Ringgold on Monday morning. "Neither one of us knew how to react to it."

Kevin Barker, who has had about 25 surgeries in his abdominal area, back and neck for a variety of ailments in the past dozen years, has seen Tonya act as his caregiver. Now it's his turn to be hers.

"Now it's time for me to step up to the plate," he said, his arm in a sling after recent shoulder surgery.

They maintain a positive outlook in the face of Tonya Barker's ordeal, putting their faith in God.

"Our faith pulls us through more than anything," she said.

