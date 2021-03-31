56-year-old Danville woman dies following crash in Pittsylvania County

A Danville woman is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon on Honey Road in Pittsylvania County.
Linda Larue Carter, 56, died following a head-on crash between a 2011 Mazda CX-9 and a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Carter.
The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Honey Road, about three-tenths of a mile south of Golf Club Road, a news release from the Virginia State Police stated.
The Mazda was traveling south and left of center when it struck the Cobalt head-on, state police reported. The driver of the Mazda, 40-year-old Amanda G. Lewis, was transported to Sovah Health-Danville for her injuries. She was wearing her seat belt during the crash.
Carter, who was also wearing her seat belt, was transported to Sovah Health-Danville, where she later died. A 6-year-old girl, who was securely fastened in her car seat in the Cobalt, was also injured and transported to Sovah Health-Danville for non-life-threatening injuries.
Charges are pending in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to help with the incident.
This marks the second fatal crash in a week in Pittsylvania County. A 62-year-old Penhook man, Ronald Lee David, died following a head-on crash Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania County. Virginia State Police troopers responded to the two-vehicle collision at about 3:10 p.m. Saturday on Va. 40 near Va. 888.