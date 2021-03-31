56-year-old Danville woman dies following crash in Pittsylvania County

A Danville woman is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon on Honey Road in Pittsylvania County.

Linda Larue Carter, 56, died following a head-on crash between a 2011 Mazda CX-9 and a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Carter.

The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Honey Road, about three-tenths of a mile south of Golf Club Road, a news release from the Virginia State Police stated.

The Mazda was traveling south and left of center when it struck the Cobalt head-on, state police reported. The driver of the Mazda, 40-year-old Amanda G. Lewis, was transported to Sovah Health-Danville for her injuries. She was wearing her seat belt during the crash.

Carter, who was also wearing her seat belt, was transported to Sovah Health-Danville, where she later died. A 6-year-old girl, who was securely fastened in her car seat in the Cobalt, was also injured and transported to Sovah Health-Danville for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to help with the incident.