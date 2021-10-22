$581K grant for Danville's Institute to beef up work-based learning program

Money will support 50% of an apprenticeship coordinator position, according to a news release from the Institute. That's expected to add capacity for employer outreach and developing apprenticeship positions in partnership with regional employers. GO Virginia Region 3 funds will support 50% of the cost for an internship coordinator as well as paid internships, work-readiness boot camps and teacher externships, the releasae stated.

"ExperienceWorks provides targeted industries with skilled employees for high-wage, high-skill jobs to position their companies for growth and will significantly advance the Region 3 Council's priorities,” said Randy Lail, chair of GO Virginia Region 3, a statewide business-led economic development initiative.

"Apprenticeship and job readiness programs have long been an area of focus for the tobacco commission and I am glad the commission chose to support this program at IALR," Alexis Ehrhardt, a member of the tobacco commission, said in a statement.

Ehrhardt, the former CEO of the Danville-Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, calls the new program a "real asset" since it'll bring students together with businesses in a particular field.

"I am confident this will result in increased employment opportunities for our students and allow our local businesses to hire for many hard to fill positions," she said.