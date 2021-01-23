59-year-old Pittsylvania County man dies after house fire

A 59-year-old Pittsylvania County man died after a house fire Saturday morning in Blairs, authorities reported.

At about 10:10 a.m., Blairs Fire and Rescue responded to the 800 block of Kentuck Church Road after receiving a report of a fire with someone possibility trapped, according to a news release.

Fire crews arrived and were able to put out the blaze. While searching the home, the man was found in cardiac arrest.

He was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was pronounced dead. Authorities are withholding his name until family can be notified.

The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

The Pittsylvania County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of Saturday's fire. The news release did not offer any other details on the blaze.

Blairs was helped by Ringgold Fire and Rescue, Kentuck Fire Department and Keeling Fire Department.