6 COVID-19 deaths added in Danville, Pittsylvania County marks third highest single-day toll

A person in his or her 30s was the youngest and two people in his or her 70s were the oldest of the new deaths recorded. Two more were in his or her 60s and the final was in his or her 50s.

The outbreak death toll also grew by one Friday morning, but it's not clear if one of Friday's reported deaths was from an outbreak.

The state health department cautions all data are preliminary and could change after a routine review process.

"For example, we may get a lab report that does not include the patient’s address," health officials wrote in a blog post last week. "To count this case, we use the address of the patient’s doctor, but later when the local health department performs a COVID-19 case investigation, we may learn of the patient’s home address and update their COVID-19 case record."

Shifts have happened from time-to-time in the local health district in both cases and deaths.

The highest single-day death toll was 22 on Feb. 8 when officials spent a weekend combing through a backlog of death certificates. On March 3, eight new deaths were added to the record books. Friday marked the third highest single-day of deaths locally.

Other data