6 COVID-19 deaths added in Danville, Pittsylvania County marks third highest single-day toll

With six new COVID-19 fatalities added to the logs Friday morning, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District marked the third highest single-day death toll of the pandemic.
The fatal surge comes days after Sovah Health-Danville warned of an increase in younger patients — residents in their 30s — dying from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Friday's death report includes one resident in his or her 30s.
So far, September's death toll in Danville and Pittsylvania County — 16 — has surpassed the 14 COVID-19 fatalities recorded in August.
Although the new deaths were revealed in a Virginia Department of Health database Friday morning, they likely happened weeks earlier. There's a lag between the time someone dies of COVID-19 and the death is added to a dashboard updated Monday-Friday.
Health workers wait for the official death certificate to be completed before verifying COVID-19 was a cause. That process itself can take two or more weeks.
Only simple demographic details are known to the public when someone succumbs to the virus. Those details are gleaned by tracking changes to day-to-day data. Based on Friday's information, two deaths were Danville residents and the other four resided in Pittsylvania County. Two were women and four were men.
A person in his or her 30s was the youngest and two people in his or her 70s were the oldest of the new deaths recorded. Two more were in his or her 60s and the final was in his or her 50s.
The outbreak death toll also grew by one Friday morning, but it's not clear if one of Friday's reported deaths was from an outbreak.
The state health department cautions all data are preliminary and could change after a routine review process.
"For example, we may get a lab report that does not include the patient’s address," health officials wrote in a blog post last week. "To count this case, we use the address of the patient’s doctor, but later when the local health department performs a COVID-19 case investigation, we may learn of the patient’s home address and update their COVID-19 case record."
Shifts have happened from time-to-time in the local health district in both cases and deaths.
The highest single-day death toll was 22 on Feb. 8 when officials spent a weekend combing through a backlog of death certificates. On March 3, eight new deaths were added to the record books. Friday marked the third highest single-day of deaths locally.
Other data
Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are adding about 64 new COVID-19 cases per day, the same number of infections reported in Friday's report. That's a slight drop from the 7-day average of 78 cases earlier this week.
It was in early December when cases first approached that same level, and the daily rate didn't retreat until mid-February.
Also, the positivity rates remain stubbornly high. That figure calculates the amount of positive results against all tests administered and is used as a gauge for health leaders on community spread. Pittsylvania County's rate on Friday morning was 26.64%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Danville had a 17.18% positivity figure Friday.
Both are well above the 5% threshold the federal agency uses to determine if the virus is spreading uncontrolled in a community.
In addition to positivity, the CDC also calculates the infection rate on a 100,000 population scale. Combined that guides a nationwide color-coded map showing the current state of the pandemic.
The entire state of Virginia was fire-engine red Friday morning, representing the highest level on the CDC's 4-tier system. In this category — and even the one below it — residents should wear masks in public indoor settings, the CDC recommends.
About 93% of the rest of the country also is in the high-risk stage of virus spread.