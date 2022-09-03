6-year-old dies in Pittsylvania County crash; two other children suffer life-threatening injuries

A 6-year-old died and two other children suffered life-threatening injuries in an early Saturday morning crash in Pittsylvania County, authorities report.

It happened at about 3:40 a.m. on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven Road, according to Stg. Richard Garletts, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police.

Czachary Paul Roe, 37, of Callands, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo west on Mount Cross Road with three children. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned, police said.

Roe was injured and transported to an unnamed nearby hospital. Kias Jordan Salas, 6, was "unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle," Garletts said in the release. Salas died at the scene.

A 10-year-old boy was not wearing a seatbelt and 3-year-old boy was in a child safety seat. Both children were injured and transported to an unidentified hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending, Garletts wrote in the release.