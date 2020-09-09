60-year-old nurse at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute dies of COVID-19

Miller, a forensic social worker at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute, and Patterson worked in the same unit at the facility.

"I always enjoyed seeing her face as I came through the door," Miller wrote.

Miller would not talk to the Register & Bee for this story. Neither Miller nor Mack would comment on other aspects of this story.

Lauren Cunningham, spokeswoman with the state mental health department, confirmed via email that an employee at SVMHI died due to complications from COVID-19. She would not name the employee, however.

"Our hearts go out to this person's family and co-workers during this difficult time," Cunningham said via email Wednesday. "We can confirm this person was a nurse and that it is not yet known where the employee was exposed to the virus. [The department] will not be releasing further details on this individual for privacy reasons and respect for the family."

An email the Register & Bee obtained that was sent Sunday to SVMHI employees from Clinton S. Comer, acting clinical services director at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute, stated that an employee died of COVID-19 at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.