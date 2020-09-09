60-year-old nurse at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute dies of COVID-19

Social worker Cristina Mack remembers how her cooking elicited an enthusiastic reaction from Deborah Patterson, especially the liver, onions and gravy.
"I made that for her on a few occasions and she just loved it," Mack recalled of her late co-worker and dear friend Wednesday.
Patterson, a 60-year-old nurse at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute, died of COVID-19 at Sovah Health-Danville on Saturday.
The Danville facility recently made headlines when it was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak in late July. Shortly after the outbreak, employees were told to continue working if they tested positive for the disease but had no symptoms.
That policy was reversed 13 days later when the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, following a story by the Danville Register & Bee last month, sent information to the state's psychiatric hospitals advising that staff who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home. No staff members who have tested positive for the disease have been allowed to work during the public health emergency, the state mental health department confirmed.
The Register & Bee could not determine whether Patterson fell ill during the July outbreak or if she was was exposed to the coronavirus while at work.
"There are no words," co-worker Jennifer Miller posted on her Facebook page along with Patterson's obituary. "Why would a funny, silly, loving, all-around amazing nurse, amazing Mom and amazing grandma leave us so unexpected?"
Miller, a forensic social worker at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute, and Patterson worked in the same unit at the facility.
"I always enjoyed seeing her face as I came through the door," Miller wrote.
Miller would not talk to the Register & Bee for this story. Neither Miller nor Mack would comment on other aspects of this story.
Lauren Cunningham, spokeswoman with the state mental health department, confirmed via email that an employee at SVMHI died due to complications from COVID-19. She would not name the employee, however.
"Our hearts go out to this person's family and co-workers during this difficult time," Cunningham said via email Wednesday. "We can confirm this person was a nurse and that it is not yet known where the employee was exposed to the virus. [The department] will not be releasing further details on this individual for privacy reasons and respect for the family."
An email the Register & Bee obtained that was sent Sunday to SVMHI employees from Clinton S. Comer, acting clinical services director at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute, stated that an employee died of COVID-19 at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
"We are deeply saddened by the death of our co-worker and understand the concern and grief you have at the loss of a friend and partner," Comer wrote. "The employee's family will be in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
The department will provide resources and support to help staff cope with the loss, Cunningham said, and grief counselors have been on site at SVMHI.
"Her time with us at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute was way, way too short," Miller posted on Facebook.
Miller recalled her politeness and humor.
"She was polite and when she got used to you and decided she liked you, her face would light up as she [told] jokes or other funny stories," she wrote.
Mack also found Patterson a joy to work with.
"She was a wonderful person, a great nurse, and just fun to be around," said Mack. "She really cared about her friends, her colleagues and her patients."
