61-year-old Danville woman on scooter dies after Tuesday afternoon crash

A 61-year-old Danville woman driving a scooter died after a Tuesday afternoon crash on West Main Street, authorities report.

It was about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when said report a gray 2016 Range Rover, driven by 66-year-old Sam Sakellaris, of Danville, was heading on West Main Street, according to a news release. The Range Rover then made a left turn onto Park Avenue and crashed into a black 2015 Yamaha scooter going east on West Main Street operated by Peggie Nester.

Members of the Danville Life Saving Crew rushed Nester to its nearby helipad. She was then airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she later died, police report.

Sakellaris, the only occupant in the Range Rover, was not injured police said. He was charged with failure to yield on a left turn.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.