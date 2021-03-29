62-year-old Penhook man dies after head-on crash in Pittsylvania County

A 62-year-old Penhook man died following a head-on crash Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania County.

Virginia State Police troopers responded to the two-vehicle collision at about 3:10 p.m. Saturday on Va. 40 near Va. 888.

Ronald Lee David was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado heading west on Va. 40 when state police report the truck crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Nissan Rogue head-on.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

David, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Gretna Medical Center where he later died, a state police news release said.

The driver of the Rogue, 45-year-old Amy Orrell Slate, of Naruna, also was taken to Gretna Medical Center for treatment. Police did not specify the severity of the injuries Slate, who was wearing a seat belt, received.

State police report alcohol is believed to have factored into the crash. There are no charges are pending, even as the investigation continues.

—From staff reports