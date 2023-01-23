 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
66-year-old Danville woman dies in crash

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

A 66-year-old Danville woman died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pittsylvania County.

Virginia State Police report it happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Va. 41, near Va. 719.

A 2007 Toyota Corolla pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was hit by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Va. 41, Sgt. Richard C. Garletts, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, wrote in a news release.

Authorities identified the driver of the Toyota as Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville. Powell was wearing her seat belt and died at the scene.

Mariasole Badalamenti, 17, of Danville, was driving the Ford, police said. Badalamenti was not wearing her seat belt and was transported by emergency workers to an unidentified local hospital for injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

—From staff reports

