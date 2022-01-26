71-year-old Danville man dies after being hit in roadway

A 71-year-old Danville man died after being hit in the roadway Monday evening in Pittsylvania County, Virginia State Police report.

The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Va. 878, according to a news release.

Virginia State Police report a 2017 Ford F-250 was traveling north on Va. 878 and struck a pedestrian, James Archie Rich III, with the tow mirror on the truck. Rich was walking south against northbound traffic.

He was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Police identified 26-year-old Joshua I. Carter, of Axton, as the driver of the Ford. He was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.