72 inmates, at least one staff member test positive for COVID-19 at Danville City Jail

A total of 72 inmates at the Danville City Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul reported to members of Danville City Council on Tuesday evening.

At least one staff member also tested positive.

In addressing council, the sheriff said he believes the overall number will go up since they are waiting for 117 test results to come back. Twenty inmates refused to be tested.

The outbreak started on Sept. 28 when an inmate was showing signs of the illness caused by the coronavirus. Two days later, a test confirmed that individual had COVID-19.

By Saturday, a total of 49 were infected after additional tests were administered Friday night for 63 inmates in three housing areas.

On Tuesday, officials started the process to test all current 252 inmates.

The outbreak at the jail prompted a mask-wearing mandate for facility workers where nearly 60 are employed.

Virginia Department of Health spokesman Robert Parker said Monday the department is coordinating with local jail officials.

"We working with the jail as we do with all facilities that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks," Parker said via email Monday.