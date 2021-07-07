72-year-old man fishing with friend drowns in Elkhorn Lake in Java community

A man drowned at Elkhorn Lake in the Java community while fishing with a friend Saturday.

William A. Brown, 72, of Phenix in Charlotte County, fell out of a boat about 150 to 200 feet from shore at the lake, said Adam Roberts, conservation police officer with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

"Him and a friend had went out to go fishing," Roberts said.

Brown did not know how to swim and was not wearing a life jacket, he said.

After Brown fell into the water, other boaters heard his friend calling for help, jumped into the water and pulled him out. They performed CPR on Brown until rescue personnel arrived, Roberts said.

The Chatham Rescue Squad responded to the incident, Roberts said.

Brown was taken to Centra Gretna Medical Center at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday and was pronounced dead at 11:09 a.m., Roberts said.

"It's still being investigated," Roberts said of the incident Wednesday morning.