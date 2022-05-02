74th annual Pittsylvania-Caswell Junior Livestock Show connects young people to region’s agricultural legacy

CHATHAM — A weekend event gave local youths the opportunity to show off their livestock-rearing skills in a community-focused environment characterized by support and friendly competition.

The Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham hosted the 74th annual Pittsylvania-Caswell Junior Livestock Show on Friday and Saturday.

This year’s event was dedicated to Jimmy Craddock, a pillar of the Pittsylvania County agricultural community who died in October. In addition to his role as an agricultural educator for Pittsylvania County Schools, Craddock served the Junior Livestock Show for more than 50 years in various capacities.

Terry Burks, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, served as the official judge for the event, assessing animals and at times the presenters themselves via the “showmanship classes” category.

Though Burks has a long career of judging livestock, he enjoys these events because of their emphases on family values and youth development.

“The great thing about livestock showing, is it is a family activity, in the truest sense of the word,” Burks explained. “You look in the stands, and there’s grandmas and grandpas and moms and dads, and they’re all here."

Burks, who has worked in 43 states, noted he only adjudicates animals that can be sold for meat. He also was as youth livestock presenter himself as well as a 4-H club member.

“This is about my — a little over 1,000 — shows across the country,” Burks said, noting he began this aspect of his career in December 1986.

Burks said he will perform judging duties at between 120-130 shows this year. Though well versed in the trends of the industry, he emphasizes the bedrock of these events centers on the youths.

“All these kids that show livestock — they’re just grassroots kids that work like the dickens, and have tremendous responsibility and work ethic about them,” Burks said.

Pittsylvania County 4-H extension agent Mandi Dolan — who served as secretary for the show’s committee as well as the announcer for the event — said the annual show is special in that it connects the young people in the community to the region’s agricultural legacy.

“Livestock is such a big part of the heritage for Pittsylvania County, and it’s such a special opportunity for the youth to have a part in that and to see the impact that livestock has on the community,” she explained. “Not every kid has the opportunity to own their own animal."

Competitors in the livestock show directly participate in the rearing of the animals they present, often in the context of a small family operation. Although some participants live on family owned farms, others just raise a few animals for personal or educational use.

“I think teaching kids the hands-on educational aspect of agriculture has become almost a lost art, but I can say that Pittsylvania County is doing an excellent job on making sure that the kids get those opportunities,” Dolan indicated.

The Pittsylvania-Caswell show features goats, lambs, hogs and cattle. Competitors presented goats and lambs on Friday, whereas hogs and cattle were displayed Saturday.

For all categories of livestock, the animals were judged based on market classes and breeder classes. Market classes assess the “carcass value,” or value of the animal if sold for meat. Breeder classes assess the structural integrity of animals in the context of use for breeding.

Youths compete primarily for ribbons and bragging rights, but get the added benefit of socialization and community support.

For families like the Deloziers — six of whom participated in the competitive event — their participation provides socialization and community integration, as they choose homeschooling to fit in with their independent commercial farming lifestyle.

“This and the state fair are our favorite shows,” Moriah Delozier said, sharing the family look forward to the yearly show.

“My sister, Lydia, won Grand Champion Junior Showmanship for goats, and my other sister won Grand Champion Senior Goat Showmanship,” Moriah explained.

The Deloziers do get competitive — both within their family and with other families — but that it is all about having a good time at the end of the day.

They a family farm that contributes to Cattleman’s To-Go, their farm-to-table restaurant that serves black angus burgers among other menu items. Though originally located in Penhook, the restaurant is currently relocating to Union Hall and set to reopen by June of this year.

Though most of the prizes are chiefly symbolic, the Halter in Hand scholarship is awarded every year in memory of Nathan Charles Pennell, who both participated in the Youth Livestock Show and later volunteered for the event.

The scholarship offers up to $1,000 per winner that can be applied toward purchasing livestock animals. This year’s winners were McKinley Bergeron and Kaylee Bergeron.

Pittsylvania County animal science extension agent Becky Roberts — who served as show director this year — indicated that events like these demonstrate a lot of hope for the future of agriculture.

“You come to events like this and you see these youth really putting their heart and soul into these animals, and you start to see the potential that the future of agriculture really has,” Roberts said.

“We take a lot of pride in that,” she said.