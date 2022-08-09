75-year-old Gladys man dies in Pittsylvania County crash

A 75-year-old Gladys man died in a Sunday morning crash in Pittsylvania County.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Va. 668 about one-tenth of a mile south of Va. 761

Authorities with the Virginia State Police report Elijah Baker Slayton was driving a 1998 Lincoln Navigator south on Va. 668 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and overturned.

Slayton was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, police said.

The Virginia State Police continue to investigate.