Chatham man dies in crash

A 76-year-old Chatham man died in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police report.

The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. on Franklin Turnpike at the intersection with Jeanette Drive in Pittsylvania County, a news release reported.

State police said a 2021 GMC failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn onto Franklin Turnpike and was struck by a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Lewis Lee Myers.

Myers, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he later died.

The unidentified driver of the GMC vehicle was not injured. He also was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities said charges are pending and the investigation continues.

— From staff reports