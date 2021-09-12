7XMOM: Reliving childhood one buffet bar at a time

The attempt to re-create a childhood memory rarely lives up to its expectations. But sometimes it makes a good memory of its own. Labor Day was a good example.
We didn’t have anything planned for that day, so my son Michael, who was visiting with his two children, 6-year-old McCoy and 2-year-old Mary Maple, wanted to go to Western Sizzlin and relive a memory of his youth. The mom of the family, Evelyn, wasn’t feeling well and didn’t go.
When the kids were little, their father — my ex — and I used to take the children to the buffet bar every Saturday night. My ex, Gene, loved to eat. My four boys loved to eat. I loved to not cook. So it became somewhat of a routine until too many kids outgrew the children’s prices.
In fact, my youngest, Mary Susan, doesn’t even remember Western Sizzlin. Keep reading for her role.
David and I were also babysitting with 14-year-old Tyler while his parents took his sister out to Idaho for college, and Michael tried to convince Tyler that he could relive one of his dreams.
“You can probably get the buffet bar with a meal. That was my dream when I was a boy, Tyler. I was never allowed to do that. But now I’m a grown, 41-year-old man and can make my own decisions and get the bar with a meal,” he said proudly.
Then he hesitated.
“I’ll go ask Evelyn if I can,” he said. I laughed.
She apparently said yes and off the six of us went. Michael had assured us that all of his ideas for activities, even those that are somewhat last minute, turn out to be fun. I had to bribe Tyler, who wanted a Labor Day hamburger, with a promise he could get a hamburger at Western Sizzlin and we would cook hot dogs over the fire pit for dinner.
We haven’t been in crowds or restaurants too much the last year and a half, so we wore masks and hoped it wasn’t too full at lunchtime on a holiday. It wasn’t, and I found a table in a corner.
“This is great, this is great,” Michael said. He did in fact order the sirloin tips and get the buffet bar.
Mary Maple wasn’t interested in anything on her plate, but only what was on mine. If you saw me repeatedly at the bread bar, it was because she kept stealing my little cinnamon rolls. I didn’t really eat all six myself.
“Did you bring wipes?” I asked Michael as I dripped with peach juice.
“No. I’m terrible at bringing the kids anyplace,” he said, sighing contentedly. “Just feel this atmosphere.”
He recalled that we used to sit in the same place we were that day. I kindly disagreed but let it drop. I asked him if he remembered when his dad got into an argument over the last two strawberries on the buffet line. Like I said, he liked to eat.
Tyler loved the chicken tenders, the mac and cheese, rolls and ham.
I think I ate a piece of delicious fried chicken and mashed potatoes before Mary Maple took over.
“What are those things?” Tyler asked, pointing to my plate.
“Brussels sprouts!” I exclaimed happily. “I only get to eat them when I go out.”
“Yuck,” he said, putting more gummy bears on his ice cream cone that was dripping down his arm.
I indulged mightily at the dessert bar. I don’t think I’d had blackberry cobbler since the 80s. As the lunch wound down, I noted the toddler didn’t smell so good.
“Did you bring diapers?” I asked Michael.
“Nope. I’m terrible at bringing the kids out,” he said, suddenly asking for boxes for the leftovers. On the way out, he got McCoy an ice cream cone like he used to get.
Lunch was over, but Michael was happy. He could cross “meal plus the buffet bar” from his bucket list.
I sent a texting chain to the other kids, mostly to make them feel bad they weren’t here with me at Western Sizzlin.
They instantly remembered fried okra, chips and nacho cheese sauce, the yummy yeast rolls, hot wings, potato skins and wooden candy counters at the front— I think those are gone — and ice cream.
“It’s where I learned to put the toppings in the bowl first and then the ice cream,” said my oldest son, Dennis.
Mary Susan said sadly, “This whole text is wa-a-ay before my memory storage.”
I think she was the baby with the event-ending dirty diaper.
Well, I couldn’t take the kids to Kmart like I used to do in the day while their father finished eating because those glory days are gone.
But it was a nice re-creation of a childhood memory, and, as long as my kids and grandkids are happy and some of them are with me, I count it a good day.
But I do think “Sizzlin” needs an apostrophe to take the place of the final “g.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee and can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.