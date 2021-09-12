7XMOM: Reliving childhood one buffet bar at a time

“I’ll go ask Evelyn if I can,” he said. I laughed.

She apparently said yes and off the six of us went. Michael had assured us that all of his ideas for activities, even those that are somewhat last minute, turn out to be fun. I had to bribe Tyler, who wanted a Labor Day hamburger, with a promise he could get a hamburger at Western Sizzlin and we would cook hot dogs over the fire pit for dinner.

We haven’t been in crowds or restaurants too much the last year and a half, so we wore masks and hoped it wasn’t too full at lunchtime on a holiday. It wasn’t, and I found a table in a corner.

“This is great, this is great,” Michael said. He did in fact order the sirloin tips and get the buffet bar.

Mary Maple wasn’t interested in anything on her plate, but only what was on mine. If you saw me repeatedly at the bread bar, it was because she kept stealing my little cinnamon rolls. I didn’t really eat all six myself.

“Did you bring wipes?” I asked Michael as I dripped with peach juice.

“No. I’m terrible at bringing the kids anyplace,” he said, sighing contentedly. “Just feel this atmosphere.”