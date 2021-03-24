$8.2 million from hydroelectric complex sale to power utility projects, including substation for Danville casino

Danville Utilities plans to spend the money from its sale of the Patrick County hydroelectric complex to build a new electrical substation for the casino project at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield and upgrade its substations at Westover and Southside.

The city recently sold the Pinnacles hydroelectric complex for $8.2 million. The property transfer took place on Feb. 10, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.

The Westover substation was built in 1975 and serves about 4,200 residential and commercial customers. Southside's substation serves serves about 3,300 commercial, residential and industrial customers and was built in 1972, Grey said.

"We're looking to move forward on those projects as soon as possible," Grey said Tuesday, adding that Danville Utilities will order transformers. "We'll hopefully get them completed by the end of this year."

Those two projects will cost about $3 million each, Grey said.

Danville Utilities will also dedicate about $1 million to start the substation project — to be the Ballou substation — at Schoolfield, Grey said. The money will cover engineering, transformers and steel, and the project would be complete in the summer or fall of 2022. Additional money money will be requested later to complete the project.