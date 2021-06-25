86-year-old Danville man dies after wreck on Mount Cross Road

An 86-year-old Danville man died following a Tuesday morning crash on Mount Cross Road.
Virginia State Police report a 2018 Dodge Ram was traveling south in the 4100 block of Mount Cross Road at about 9:50 a.m. when 2004 Buick LeSabre — crossing the road from a private driveway — pulled out in front of it.
The Dodge hit the passenger side of the Buick, and both vehicles ran off the road, a news release reported.
The driver of the Buick, James G. March, was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he later died of his injuries. Police identified the Dodge driver as 29-year-old Joshua R. Cross of Reidsville, N.C.
Cross was not hurt in the crash.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts. State police continue to investigate the crash.
