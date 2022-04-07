89-year-old Danville woman dies in Pittsylvania County crash

An 89-year-old Danville woman died in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Pittsylvania County.

The two-vehicle collision happened at 12:40 p.m. on Franklin Turnpike at the intersection of Golf Club Road.

Virginia State Police report a 1999 Honda CR-V — driven by Lovelyne Perkins Thompson — was traveling on Golf Club Road, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 2018 Toyota head-on.

Thompson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she later died, a news release stated.

The driver of the Toyota was wearing her seat belt and wasn't hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.