 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

89-year-old Danville woman dies in Pittsylvania County crash

  • 0

An 89-year-old Danville woman died in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Pittsylvania County.

The two-vehicle collision happened at 12:40 p.m. on Franklin Turnpike at the intersection of Golf Club Road.

Virginia State Police report a 1999 Honda CR-V — driven by Lovelyne Perkins Thompson — was traveling on Golf Club Road, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 2018 Toyota head-on.

Thompson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she later died, a news release stated.

The driver of the Toyota was wearing her seat belt and wasn't hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebanon bank customers take legal action after losing life savings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert