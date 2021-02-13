There were about 900 Danville Utilities customers without power Saturday morning after a light coating of ice gripped trees and power lines.

The utility reported most of the outages were in the northern part of Danville and Ringgold areas.

Crews have been dispatched, but Danville Utilities did not immediately provide an estimated time of power restoration.

Crews are on standby this weekend since the area is under a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg expects power outages as tree limbs and power lines come down because of the weight of the ice.

In Danville, roadways appeared mostly wet Saturday morning. A light glaze of ice coated tree limbs with temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark.

The winter storm warning continues until noon Sunday.