In some respects, the local health department flew under the radar for residents until the coronavirus pandemic upended life in March 2020.

Then the voices of public health — most notably Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District — started to broadcast advice to navigate the new era.

Then when worries started to calm down, the health department also subsided from the minds of folks eager to get on with a life put on a years-long pause.

But the health department hasn’t gone away. In fact, COVID-19 helped to spark bonds with the community. That’s something they are building upon as they aim to become a steady face of engagement.

“I think we’ve established some pretty good partnerships and relationships on the community side,” Spillmann said in a recent interview.

COVID-19 — a time he calls “hair, teeth and eyeballs” — helped to put the health department more in line with industry.

“What we found is business as usual is no longer business as usual,” he explained in a recent meeting with senior leaders attended by the Register & Bee.

The work goes far beyond vaccines and tips to stay healthy. They are charged with everything from checking to make sure requirements are met for pools, campgrounds and concession stands.For example, they’ve been preparing for this weekend’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival since January.

With more than 40 food vendors, local health department workers will be busy on-site making sure everything is safe. If there’s a complaint — like someone selling food out of their home — they will have to address it.

The health department also deals with rabies, making sure bites get reported properly and ensuring no one else was involved or exposed.

On the nursing side there’s everything from screenings for long-term care, lead case management and sexually transmitted disease infections.

Little-known services include access to vital records. Virginia residents can go into a health department to get birth, marriage and death certificates,.

“That’s an important service that we provide,” Krystal Davis, the business manager for the local district, said.

Getting into public health

Davis also explained that people go into this field because they have a servant’s heart.

McKenna Luzynski ventured into a public health career after experiencing latent tuberculosis.

Even though she wasn’t infectious, when she went to the doctor they treated her as if she had the plague.

“It made me feel terrible,” she explained.

Then she was treated by someone at the Roanoke Health Department.

“His name was Steve,” she said. “He was amazing.”

That experience not only guided her career into public health, but specifically steered her to the health department.

Luzynski is now a district epidemiologist and uses her personal experience to go out into the community and recruit others into the field of public health.

“We believe in our cause,” Spillmann said.

Spillmann transitioned to the health department from another specialty that paid “quite a bit” more money.

The reason?“To offer an opportunity for a greater impact on my community,” he said. “So we can all try to be that rising tide that floats more boats.”

There are other perks of his job that come from the inside.

For example, he said they recently hosted a town-hall meeting with workers and staff to generate ideas.

They decided to put up little free libraries for children inside the facilities. Not only attending to health needs, they are looking to help literacy also.

“This is how committed our people are to this community,” Spillmann said of the idea that sprouted from a talking session. “This is what makes me so proud to be a part of this.”

Staffing

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District works in tandem with the Southside District — an area that includes Halifax, Brunswick and Mecklenburg Counties — essentially as one large department.

Both districts certainly aren’t immunity from the employment pains of the pandemic.

When asked if they were up to staff, Spillmann wasted no time answering.

“Oh, heck no,” he said, starting a wave of sighs and head shakes that extended around the room.

“It’s short handed all over,” he said. “We just don’t have enough folks.”

All together, both districts have about 64 full-time employees.

There are 16 open positions of everything from clerical jobs to a nurse practitioner.

Some positions have been open for more than a year.

Even when they find a qualified candidate, that person often backs out before starting because they’ve landed A more lucrative job in the private sector.

“So pay is an issue,” Spillmann confirmed.

And these are just the slots that are funded. Even if all of the jobs were filled, it still wouldn’t truly be enough to get it all done.

“Actually, we need more people that that, in virtually every department,” Spillmann said.

And when the new casino opens in Danville, more workers will be needed, especially in the environment health fields.

“You look at all the growth that is happening,” and more hands on deck will be required to keep up, Spillmann said.

Community link

Brenna Link heads up the newest sector of the local health district as the population health manager.

Her goal is outreach and engagement.

Last year they worked with more than 100 partnerships in the community.

Basically they go to any and all events they can find.

“We do a lot of the events that churches will put together and the back-to-school events,” she explained. “We also help work with community-based organizations.”

In July, they had a tent at back-to-school festival in Danville, handing out like water bottles and literature on health. Vaccines also were available for children.

The community link is something positive that came from COVID-19.

It started with churches, since those were essential meeting places.

First they did COVID-19 testing, then giveaways for personal protective equipment. It rounded out with vaccine events.

“Since then, we’ve been able to really develop those partnerships and work together,” Link said.

Now those churches have invited the health department back just to do presentations.

One major focus is opioid overdose training for some groups.

“Population health tries to caulk a lot of those health gaps by reaching out,” Spillmann said.

As an example, it’s not always about finding a doctor. It’s about having a way to get to the doctor.

Sometimes they health department can’t be the answer. Instead, they want to be an advisor for the community.

“Ideally the community takes hold of this and runs with this,” Spillmann said. “I think we’ve established some pretty good partnerships and relationships on the community side, including our NAACP partners, they are great folks, and many others.”

Clinical health and more

Julia Gwaltney, the nurse manager for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said there’s a lot of non-clinical aspects of nursing.

“Nursing is incredibly busy. Keeping up with that is almost like air traffic control and Julia is our air traffic controller,” Spillmann said.

That includes the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly known as WIC.

The pandemic forced all of the WIC clinics to move to a virtual mode, but as of August, they are all now back home.

“They are steaming forward doing face-to-face with clients,” Gwaltney said.

For parents, services include training on properly installing a car seat. They come in and go through a class and for parents who can’t afford one, a car seat can be provided.

There’s also family planning and a large variety of birth-control methods.

Gwaltney’s team also handles the Every Woman’s Life program, a federal initiative that has some state funding as well. It covers women that are 40 and above who don’t have insurance to get mammograms.

“So we provide a clinical breast exam,” Gwaltney said. “They can get a free mammogram.”

If it comes back abnormal, then they can get the client set up with diagnostic testing. If the woman has cancer, social services will get involved to help the patient obtain treatment via Medicaid.

Lead testing also comes under her territory. When a young child goes to the doctor, that’s a routine part of blood work. If the figures come back high, the health department gets involved.

“There are a lot of different ways these children could get it,” she explained. Depending on the severity level, a team could be dispatched to the capture water, paint or even dirt samples.

The nurses also take part in special events, like National Night Out.

“It’s a good way for us to meet people in the community and give out information to them,” she said.