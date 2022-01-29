A county native bought a 10-acre property in Gretna. He later learned it was where his ancestors had been enslaved.

GRETNA — To Fredrick Miller, the elegant, gabled house he saw every day while growing up in the Riceville Road area was just part of the background scenery of his youth.

Coming of age in Mount Airy, just a half-mile from the 1850-built structure during the 1970s and early 1980s, Miller had no idea of the property's history.

"I took the school bus back and forth there every day," Miller, 56, told the Danville Register & Bee during a telephone interview Friday from California, where he now lives.

Unbeknownst to him and his family, Miller had purchased what they would determine was once the heart of a plantation where their ancestors had been enslaved.

A 1984 graduate of Gretna High School, Miller would go on to join the U.S. Air Force and end up in Fairfield, in the northern Bay Area of California, where he now works as a civil servant.

He would return home to visit from time to time for family gatherings in his mother's backyard a half-mile from the property or at a spot in Cody. But over the last decade, he had been trying to find a better location for such events.

"It was in the middle of nowhere [Cody]," Miller recalled. "I wanted to find somewhere we could have family gatherings that was more feasible."

He bought a piece of property by his mother's place, a wooded area where he wanted to build but the land was not compatible, he said.

"I had to think of a different idea," he said.

It just so happened the 10.5-acre property with the beautiful gabled home and other structures, the one Miller remembered from his youth, became available.

His sister informed him of the property — named Sharswood — and he bought it nearly two years ago for $225,000.

"That's pretty much a steal, I think," Miller said.

At that point, he still had no clue of the home's story that would change his and his relatives' lives forever.

"My knowledge of history was extremely limited," Miller said. "I didn't know anything about it."

Plantation

The 2,000-acre plantation was owned by Charles Miller and Nathaniel Crenshaw Miller before and during the Civil War.

"He [Fred] had no clue that this was going to turn into something different than what it was," said Fredrick Miller's cousin, Dexter Miller, who lives in Pittsylvania County.

Fredrick bought the 10.5-acre property from the Thompsons, a white family who had owned it since 1917. The latter family had purchased the land from a nephew of Charles and Nathaniel.

Two years ago when Fredrick planned to buy the property, he almost didn't get it, Dexter Miller said. Someone else had out-bid Fredrick, but for some reason, the owners chose him as the purchaser, Dexter said.

"It was just strange how everything came about," said Dexter, 60, who grew up in Java.

Dexter had been working on their family's genealogy since 2018, as well as his cousins, Sonya Womack-Miranda and Fredrick's sister Karen Dixon-Rexroth.

They talked to family elders, researched real estate records at the Pittsylvania County Courthouse, visited online genealogy sites, combed the U.S. Census database and got in touch with Karice Luck-Brimmer, founding president of the Danville/Pittsylvania County Chapter of the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society and a member of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.

The Miller family elders had always suspected the property was once part of a plantation where their ancestors had been enslaved, but they had no solid evidence.

"It's not the best topic, it's not a beautiful topic," Womack-Miranda, 53, told the Danville Register & Bee. "Our elders always have told us, 'That's the Miller plantation,' but you couldn't prove it."

Emotionally overwhelming

Confirming what the Miller family knew in their hearts about Sharswood was emotionally overwhelming for the descendants of enslaved people at the plantation.

"I wanted to scream inside of the courthouse," Womack-Miranda said of the moment she saw evidence of her ancestors' history.

Another relative, Alberta Miller-Womack, was the key to the whole process of researching the family's history, Dexter Miller said.

"She wanted to know her family," Dexter said. "That started the whole thing, when she told us she wanted to know who her great-grandparents were. I told her I would start the research. When I did, I did not know that Sonya was working on it as well."

After piecing the fragments together, the family discovered that Sarah Miller — Fredrick's, Karen's and Dexter's great-grandmother, and Sonya's great-great grandmother — was the daughter of Violet and David Miller. The couple was enslaved at the Miller plantation.

"It's a disconnected puzzle," Womack-Miranda said of the many elements of the history that ultimately were fused together. "You start wanting to connect the pieces in order for you to become whole."

Slavery was not talked about in the Black community, Dexter said. As a result, "you don't know where you came from. You just don't have that connection. Once you found out that connection, you felt whole."

For Black people, the topic is "very sensitive" and hurtful, Dexter said.

"It was pain," Womack-Miranda said.

However, her mother, Joan Miller-Womack, was not afraid to talk about it.

"My mom was different," she said. "She was born and raised in Pittsylvania County, poor as red gully dirt."

She recalled her mother pulling out a National Geographic when Sonya was 10 showing it to her.

'This is who we are'

"She said, 'we're not from here. This is not who we are. We are from Africa. This is who we are,'" Sonya recalled. "She wasn't afraid to touch on it."

That compelled Sonya to explore her roots as a Black person. She, as well as Dexter, read African American literature — Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou and James Baldwin.

She wanted to attend a historically Black college or university, and enrolled at one: Norfolk State University.

Learning your heritage, "makes you proud of who you are and not ashamed," she said. Sonya expanded beyond the United States and learned about Black people from the Caribbean and other places. She traveled to Africa, and experienced the Door of No Return at the Elmina slave castle in Ghana — a site where enslaved people were held before they were shipped to the Caribbean, Brazil and North America.

There were 58 people enslaved at Sharswood in Gretna during its day before the Civil War, Womack-Miranda said.

"To find out our great-great grandparents were enslaved there just came full circle," said Dixon-Rexroth, 49, who lives about a half-mile from the property.

During an interview with the Danville Register & Bee, Dixon-Rexroth recalled, like her brother Fredrick, being unaware of the property's history while growing up.

"We just thought it was just a big old house," she said. "To a lot of people, it looked scary because it was dark inside. We never saw anybody there."

Besides the main house, Sharswood includes a smoke house, garden shed, an overseer's office off to the side and slave quarters in the back.

Besides the enslaved Millers, the family also is sure they are descended from the enslavers, as well. Sonya's great-grandfather is listed as mulatto, Sonya said.

Drawn back

Long before the Milers found out the truth about the property, they were always compelled to go back to the area where they grew up nearby.

"Something always drew us back, even when we lived away," Dixon-Rexroth said. "We were so sad to leave and so happy to come back every chance we got. God put everything in place for us to get to this place."

As for Fredrick Miller, he is still trying to wrap his head around the history of the place where his ancestors were enslaved — a site he now owns.

He recalls a story that when the enslaved cooks brought the food into the main house, they came up from the basement.

"The stairs are worn," Fredrick said. "Every time I walk down to the stairs, I envision that."

Becoming the owner of Sharswood was something the Millers' enslaved ancestors could never have dreamed.

"If there is a heaven above, I think they're looking down at us, smiling," Fredrick said.

