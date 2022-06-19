A difference a week makes: Dan River Region's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall as surge fears dissolve

On the opposite end of a trend from last week, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District are dropping.

And while the Dan River Region remains in a surge trajectory, 20 of 35 health districts across Virginia are seeing declining or plateauing caseloads, according to Friday's report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.

Even though Friday's briefing from UVa was just an interim report, it included new model runs that all but rule out any large-scale surge in the coming weeks. This marks a dramatic shift from earlier this month when forecasts suggested skyrocketing cases into the fall.

"The latest models are more encouraging than those produced last week," UVa officials wrote in the report. "The current course scenario projects a continued slow decline."

Indeed, in all but one scenario cases are projected to decline. The only model that shows a slight increase keeps the caseloads well below last summer's wave with the delta variant.

Since this wasn't a full report, there's very little explanation provided on the model switcheroo besides a course correction that originally showed a bump after Memorial Day.

Gatherings associated with the holiday, in addition to graduations, did not produce a once-feared surge of cases.

It is worth noting a wild card could come into play with other subvariants — known as BA.4 and BA.5 — making rounds in other countries.

Locally, caseloads dropped 47% week-over-week to 27 reported infections in Danville and Pittsylvania County. Hospitalizations decreased from 12 to seven across Sovah Health hospitals in Danville and Martinsville.

"I will say, we continue to have COVID pop up," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee on Friday. "Enjoy your summer but know COVID hasn’t left us."

She suggests that anyone who feels sick — even if they think it may only be allergies — should stay home and consider being tested for COVID-19 to play it safe.

Danville and Pittsylvania County again stayed in the medium community level for COVID-19, a system the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to show the burden on health care systems across the nation. In this level, face masks aren't recommended until someone's at a high-risk of illness.

Neighboring Halifax County remains in the high level, meaning masks are recommended for all indoor public settings.

Vaccinations are now available for everyone 6 months and older after the CDC approved the injections of protection for the youngest children Saturday.

“With the CDC’s endorsement of the recommendation of its independent panel of advisers that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be safely administered to children 4 years of age and younger down to 6 months of age and the Moderna vaccine to children 5 years of age down to 6 months, one of the final fronts in the battle against COVID-19 has opened up," said Dr. Christy Gray, Virginia’s state vaccination coordinator and director of the Virginia Department of Health’s division of immunization

There are two vaccines available: a Pfizer three-dose version for children 6 months to 4 and a Moderna two-dose shot for ages 6 months to 5.

The health department stressed in a news release that providers can choose which vaccines to offer and parents should check with their health care provider for specific details.

"There are a variety of venues open to Virginia parents to vaccinate their children, including community vaccination events set up by local health departments, pharmacies and, of course, pediatrician’s offices," Gray said in a statement. "We urge parents to consult with their child’s healthcare provider about vaccination."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.