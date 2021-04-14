A fugitive for two years, Danville embezzlement suspect arrested after running from gunfire covered in blood

A former teller at URW Community Federal Credit Union in Danville was arrested after fleeing the scene of reported gunfire and covered in blood in North Carolina.
Jorge Navarro, 30, is in custody on federal charges of embezzling $617,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia announced Wednesday.
Navarro was charged in a sealed document in October 2019 with one count of embezzlement and one count of passing counterfeit currency to URW Credit Union.
The indictment was unsealed last week following Navarro’s arrest in North Carolina.
Navarro was the head teller at a branch of URW Community Federal Credit Union, according to court documents. The suspect is accused of embezzling $617,000 from the credit union between July 2017 and September 2018, replacing the stolen money with counterfeit bills.
Navarro fled and remained a fugitive until his arrest on March 31 in North Carolina, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.
Court documents filed in the Middle District of North Carolina, on March 31, said Durham, N.C., police responded to a report of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they encountered Navarro, who was using a fake name. He was covered in blood and fleeing the scene of the reported gunfire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.
Police searched an apartment being used by Navarro and discovered cocaine and several firearms, a news release said. They also found multiple forms of false identification, leading to Navarro’s arrest.
The Durham Police Department did not respond to an email seeking more details about the incident involving gunshots.
The investigation was conducted by the Secret Service and the Danville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Swartz is prosecuting the case.
In September 2018, Navarro admitted to embezzling an undisclosed amount of money from the 142 S. Main St. business and replacing it with counterfeit currency, according to an affidavit filed in Danville at the time. The credit union’s management accused him of stealing money and replacing it with fake bills, the search warrant stated.
A URW supervisor had told Danville police at the time that Navarro had been embezzling funds, according to the warrant.
Danville police had searched Navarro’s residence and found a roll of counterfeit $1 bills, financial documents and money bands, according to the warrant.