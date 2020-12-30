A grim milestone: 100 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19

In addition to the decline in cases, testing has dropped locally and across Virginia. That's a worry to health experts who say some cases are flying under the radar and not being diagnosed.

A robust testing system is generally seen as a control mechanism for the virus, especially for people who show no symptoms but can continue spreading it to others.

The local district is averaging about 242 tests per day, compared to more than 350 daily tests earlier this month.

Across the state, reported daily tests trended downward starting Christmas Day, which saw testing numbers almost halved from Dec. 23. One of the lowest testing numbers recorded by the Virginia Department of Health was on Monday, which saw only 9,422 new COVID-19 tests administered.

A week prior, that number was almost 25,000.

Although the health department hasn't listed any new outbreaks, cases associated with established outbreaks are on the rise. In the last week, 17 cases were added to the outbreak tally.

Also growing are the number of cases among health care workers with COVID-19. Fourteen more health professionals have tested positive in the last week, according to online data.

Vaccines