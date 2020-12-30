A grim milestone: 100 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19

A Danville woman 80 or older became the 100th person to die of COVID-19 in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, etching in history a grim milestone in the raging pandemic that some health officials fear will grow exponentially following holiday gatherings.
Wednesday marked the second consecutive day deaths were reported in Danville from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. However, those deaths could have occurred weeks earlier. There's a delay from the time a person dies and when that data reaches Virginia's COVID-19 dashboard. That's because the Virginia Department of Health must wait for a death certificate before entering the information into an online database.
Only scant details of the deaths are available online, mainly the gender and age range of someone. More than half of the COVID-19 deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County occurred in residents 80 or older.
Deaths, just like cases, are assigned to a person's official place of residence.
The latest fatality extends December's record to 29 for most virus deaths in any month. December also goes down, so far, as the month with the most cases recorded.
There were 35 new infections reported in Danville and Pittsylvania County on Wednesday morning, a slowing over recent weeks. The decrease has dropped the average caseload to 47. It reached a high of 71 on Dec. 11.
Wednesday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|2,310
|63
|171
|Pittsylvania County
|2,591
|37
|130
|Halifax County
|1,131
|36
|28
|Mecklenburg County
|1,287
|38
|66
|Henry County
|2,582
|53
|24
|Martinsville
|991
|27
|92
|Virginia
|344,345
|4,984
|17,910
In addition to the decline in cases, testing has dropped locally and across Virginia. That's a worry to health experts who say some cases are flying under the radar and not being diagnosed.
A robust testing system is generally seen as a control mechanism for the virus, especially for people who show no symptoms but can continue spreading it to others.
The local district is averaging about 242 tests per day, compared to more than 350 daily tests earlier this month.
Across the state, reported daily tests trended downward starting Christmas Day, which saw testing numbers almost halved from Dec. 23. One of the lowest testing numbers recorded by the Virginia Department of Health was on Monday, which saw only 9,422 new COVID-19 tests administered.
A week prior, that number was almost 25,000.
Although the health department hasn't listed any new outbreaks, cases associated with established outbreaks are on the rise. In the last week, 17 cases were added to the outbreak tally.
Also growing are the number of cases among health care workers with COVID-19. Fourteen more health professionals have tested positive in the last week, according to online data.
Vaccines
On Tuesday, 17 more residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 319 have rolled up their sleeve for the first of a two-part vaccination process. A second shot is generally administered about three to four weeks after the first, according to the health department.
Out of 285,725 vaccine doses distributed in Virginia as of Tuesday, only 47,052 had been administered.
The health department noted Tuesday it believed Virginia would receive a total of 370,650 vaccines by Thursday.
The local health district started conducting what it calls closed “point of dispensing” COVID-19 vaccination clinics Monday. These clinics — not open to the public — are specifically for priority groups in the first phase.
People in this Phase 1a group include health system personnel with direct contact or a high risk of contact with COVID-19-positive patients, according to a news release from the health department. Those are workers in emergency medical services, front-facing staff in primary care medical offices, dentists’ offices and others who provide direct health services in various settings.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.