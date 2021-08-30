A new chapter begins as Dog-Eared Page fills bookstore niche in River District

There is also a small used-book section and a lounge in the back room where customers can unwind.

Carter was awarded a $25,000 grant for her business idea in April 2020 following her participation in the River District Association’s Dream Launch bootcamp program.

The association conducts a free six-week Dream Launch bootcamp to help entrepreneurs go into business with the knowledge they need to start, and to also strengthen existing business. Those that complete the six-week bootcamp are then eligible to pitch for grant funding for their chosen business endeavor.

“We’re so thrilled she was able to take the classes and pitch in the business competition and do everything else she needed to do to make it happen,” said River District Association Executive Director Diana Schwartz.

She also praised Carter’s business and the role it will play in offering more retail options.

“It diversifies our options even more,” Schwartz said.

For Danville City Manager Ken Larking, Dog-Eared Page Bookshop is “a sign that our economy is improving and that we’re able to offer more retail amenities. It meets a need that has been expressed to me many times before.”