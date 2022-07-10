A new dominant variant, but a vastly different COVID-19 landscape

COVID-19 cases may be higher now than last summer, but the landscape is far different.

From the public health response to the general population's mood, the reaction to a positive COVID-19 test is quite the contrast now-a-days.

Also, hospitalization rates are lower. As of Friday, Sovah Health was treating about a dozen patients for COVID-19 between its facilities in Danville and Martinsville, according to spokesperson Corey Santoriello.

"This summer, we also have effective antivirals, COVID-19 vaccinations for children and plentiful at-home COVID-19 testing options," Krysta "McKenna" Luzynski, a senior epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee on Friday. "These advances allow us to enjoy a return to normalcy that we did not have last summer."

That doesn't mean COVID-19 has gone. In fact, after a brief decline, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is now back in a slow growth trajectory, meaning cases are inching upward.

"We cannot completely forget about the virus just yet," Luzynski said. "New variants continue to emerge, and we want to continue to protect those at risk for serious illness and complications from COVID-19.”

The latest variant — this one called BA.5 — is now dominant in Virginia, according to Friday's interim report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.

These subvariants of the original menacing omicron version could cause a slight rise in cases in the coming months. The dominant BA.5 and its cousin BA.4 are able to cause infections in people who have previously suffered a bout with COVID-19 in addition to those who are vaccinated, UVa reported.

Danville is now in the medium community level for COVID-19, a three-tier system the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention debuted earlier this year. In this level, masks are recommended for people who are considered at high risk for illness.

Pittsylvania County is in the lowest level, but neighboring Halifax County is in the highest category, the one that suggests residents wear face masks in public settings.

The reason for the broad range is because of how the CDC factors the categories.

"This is based on an algorithm factoring in new reported cases per 100,000 residents and the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients," Luzynski explained. "Using other methods of comparing the two areas, the results may be different."

For example, the CDC's old method was to track transmission levels. Based on that map — which is still updated — nearly every locality in Virginia is in the highest risk for COVID-19 spread.

"It is important to remember that humans are not stationary beings," Luzynski said. "For instance, we may live in one county and work in another. Instead of relying solely on the community level of just one county, the regional pattern as a whole should be examined.”

Simply put, the risk for spreading the virus remains, even if the outcomes — hospitalizations and deaths — are less severe.

Locally, Pittsylvania County recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 last week, however those likely occurred weeks ago.

"Residents of high and medium community level counties should take appropriate precautions," UVa researchers warned in Friday's report. In addition, anyone eligible for a fourth vaccination dose "should also get boosted as soon as possible," they said.