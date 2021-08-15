'A new surge is here.' Dire predictions show Va. on a path to see more sickness, death from COVID-19.

The latest forecast from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute paints its most ominous forecast yet. Released Friday, the document suggests Virginia is heading in the same directions as other states — like Florida — that have seen caseloads surpass figures earlier this year.
“It doesn’t take a complex mathematical model to see where we may be headed,” researchers wrote in Friday’s report, which is back to a weekly update. When case rates dropped dramatically, UVa switched to an every-other-week mode of relaying the latest information on the pandemic. Now with dire warnings, researchers are sounding the alarms of the weeks ahead.
“Common sense can tell you that a new surge is here,” scientists from UVa. said.
It all comes down to what’s now an everyday phrase in modern vocabulary: the delta variant. This altered version of the coronavirus — first discovered in India — is extremely contagious. Mixing in vaccination rates that fall well below herd immunity and high transmissions in the community, the models suggest a grim assessment.
Those without vaccinations face the prospect of a “meaner” situation.
“As Delta is now the dominant strain in Virginia, this ongoing surge may cause significant morbidity and mortality, with the brunt of both on the unvaccinated,” researchers said.
Out of Virginia’s 35 health districts, 33 are currently in a surge, including all localities in Southside Virginia. By UVa’s definition, that means cases have doubled based on a 100,000 population scale.
To put the figures on a local scale, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District recorded 720 weekly cases in mid-January. One model from UVa suggests by Oct. 10 the district could see as many as 896 cases in the week ending Oct. 10.
The models are fed current data and use previous trends to output a wide range of scenarios. This time, even models that show the best possible outcome suggest cases will continue to rise.
But the situations could vary greatly district-to-district. For example, in the neighboring West Piedmont Health District — an area encompassing Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties — the impending surge could be sooner and much more dramatic. There, in mid-January, there were 703 case a week. It’s possible — on the worst path — to have more than 2,800 cases a week by Sept. 5.
However, the projections aren’t meant to be an exact forecast of what’s to come. Instead, they are used as a guide to illustrate the possibilities based on current trends.
Previously when heading into surges, residents sometimes took extra precautions — staying a home and avoiding crowds — that helped to stave off the most extreme predictions. But Virginia is in a different place this time. There are no mandates from mask wearing or capacity for gatherings.
Vaccinations — still seen as the fastest route out of the pandemic — alone won’t stop this current situation, according to UVa.
“To protect those around you, we urge everyone — vaccinated and unvaccinated — to continue preventive measures, including social distancing and indoor mask wearing,” researchers wrote in Friday’s report.
The silver lining — if there is one — comes with reassurance that vaccines are performing just as designed. Even though it’s possible to catch COVID-19 for someone fully vaccinated — known as breakthrough cases — those with the shots of protection are mostly insulated against severe illness and death. Also, vaccinated individuals often recover quicker after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.