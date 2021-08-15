'A new surge is here.' Dire predictions show Va. on a path to see more sickness, death from COVID-19.

Out of Virginia’s 35 health districts, 33 are currently in a surge, including all localities in Southside Virginia. By UVa’s definition, that means cases have doubled based on a 100,000 population scale.

To put the figures on a local scale, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District recorded 720 weekly cases in mid-January. One model from UVa suggests by Oct. 10 the district could see as many as 896 cases in the week ending Oct. 10.

The models are fed current data and use previous trends to output a wide range of scenarios. This time, even models that show the best possible outcome suggest cases will continue to rise.

But the situations could vary greatly district-to-district. For example, in the neighboring West Piedmont Health District — an area encompassing Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties — the impending surge could be sooner and much more dramatic. There, in mid-January, there were 703 case a week. It’s possible — on the worst path — to have more than 2,800 cases a week by Sept. 5.

However, the projections aren’t meant to be an exact forecast of what’s to come. Instead, they are used as a guide to illustrate the possibilities based on current trends.