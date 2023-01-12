 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Pittsylvania County wanted a barbecue sandwich. That hankering made him a millionaire.

A "hankering for a barbecue sandwich" ended up with a $1 million payoff for a Pittsylvania County man.

Tim Allen went to Mills Grill & Grocery at 8481 Mount Cross Road, just outside Danville, according to Virginia Lottery officials. While he was there, he bought two tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

One of his tickets won $1 million. It was one of five to win the top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a Raffle ticket.” 

Lottery

Tim Allen holds up his ceremonial $1 million check from the Virginia Lottery.

The other four million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Burke, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge, the lottery reported. Seven tickets won $100,000 each. They were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian and Woodstock. An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500. 

“It feels great!” he said as he collected his prize. “Pure excitement!”

