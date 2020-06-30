A 'silent witness' to hundreds of years of Danville history, old tree comes down on Main Street

Blackwell Tree Service owner Fred Blackwell expected the job to take several hours.

"We're looking at 10 to 12 hours on the whole removal," he said at the scene. "We've got to be careful because the tree is so ... rotten, like old sponge."

To fell the tree, branches closest to the bucket must be removed first with a crew member making their way to the top. Next, work begins on the trunk.

"You start on the limbs and work your way in," said Blackwell, who has been removing trees for about three years.

Blackwell, who has three employees including his brother and nephews, removed about three to five trees a week, he said. He serves the region covering a 100-mile radius around Danville.

On Main Street amid sawdust, scattered chunks of debris and small piles of branches, a Bobcat skid with tracks lowered its wide talon, scooped up the limbs and moved them over to the side of the street.

Stephen Wilson, director of the Friends of the Old West End in Danville — a nonprofit historic preservation group — called the tree a "silent witness" to hundreds of years of Danville history.

"The idea is to have a slice of that tree in the museum," said Wilson, who lives next door to Campbell.