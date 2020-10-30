 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
About 1,000 Danville Utilities customers still in dark; power expected to be restored today
0 comments
breaking editor's pick featured

About 1,000 Danville Utilities customers still in dark; power expected to be restored today

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Zeta

A felled tree knocked down power lines and three poles on Riverside Drive Thursday morning, blocking eastbound traffic during Tropical Storm Zeta. 

 John Crane

About 1,000 Danville Utilities customers were still without power Friday morning after Tropical Storm Zeta brought heavy winds to the area Thursday.

At the height of the storm, more than 20,000 customers were in the dark.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Danville Utilities has four line crews coming from Rocky Mount, N.C., to help with the remaining outages.

Power is expected to restored to all customers today, city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix said Friday morning.

Winds reaching 40 miles per hours were recorded at Danville Regional Airport, said Ben Gruver, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. 

Storm damage in Virginia and North Carolina

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert