About 1,000 Danville Utilities customers still in dark; power expected to be restored today

About 1,000 Danville Utilities customers were still without power Friday morning after Tropical Storm Zeta brought heavy winds to the area Thursday.

At the height of the storm, more than 20,000 customers were in the dark.

Danville Utilities has four line crews coming from Rocky Mount, N.C., to help with the remaining outages.

Power is expected to restored to all customers today, city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix said Friday morning.

Winds reaching 40 miles per hours were recorded at Danville Regional Airport, said Ben Gruver, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

