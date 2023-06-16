An 18-year-old woman from Chatham died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police report.

It happened on U.S. 29 near the intersection of Va. 649.

State police report Leighana Faith Malpass was driving a 2008 Mazda 6. The vehicle "was pulling across U.S. 29 to make a left turn and failed to yield the right-of-way, when Mazda was struck by a 2004 Ford F-250 traveling south," according to a news release from Stg. Rick Garletts with the Virginia State Police.

Malpass, who was wearing her seat belt, died at the scene.

Joseph N. Irby, 25, of Gretna, was operating the Ford. He was also was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.