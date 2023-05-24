A 22-year-old from Haymarket died after a Monday afternoon crash in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police report.

Police responded to the single-vehicle wreck at about 1:10 p.m. Monday on U.S. 29, about a one-tenth of a mile north of Dewberry Road in Pittsylvania County.

Virginia State Police spokesperson Richard Garletts reported James Gabriel Jackson Jabari was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 south on U.S. 29, "when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed into the median and overturned ejecting the driver."

Jabari, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.