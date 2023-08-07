A Pittsylvania County man died in a motorcycle crash last week in Campbell County, the Virginia State Police reports.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Aug. 1 on U.S. 501 near Browns Mill Road in Campbell County.

Corinne Geller, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, reported that 44-year-old Brian K. Witcher, of Java, was driving a 2006 Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle south on U.S. 501 "at a high rate of speed when it crested a hill and collided with a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro just as it was pulling out of a driveway."

Witcher was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later died. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Warren K. Minifee, 62, of Madison Heights, was not hurt. He was wearing a seat belt.

No charges were placed, Geller said.