The Danville Fire Department extinguished a porch fire Wednesday morning before it was able to spread to the rest of the home.

At about 6 a.m., crews were dispatched 352 Plum St. Arriving units found the porch in flames, according to a news release.

Firefighters pulled a small hose line and quickly doused the fire.

Beyond the porch, the only damage to the home was with the vinyl siding. The inside of the home was untouched by the fire.

"During the initial search, a cat and dog were found," battalion chief William Smotherman wrote in a news release. "They were uninjured and happy to see the firefighters."

No one was home with the fire broke out. The Danville Fire Marshals office ruled the cause as accidental.

—From staff reports